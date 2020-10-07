COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is holding steady in the Hudson Valley, according to brand-new five-day data released Friday, July 10.
Statewide, of the 73,558 tests conducted on Thursday, July 9 in New York State, 786, or 1.06 percent, were positive.
In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:
Sunday, July 5: 0.9 percent
- Monday, July 6: 0.9 percent
- Tuesday, July 7: 1.2 percent
- Wednesday, July 8: 0.6 percent
- Thursday, July 9: 0.9 percent
Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley County:
- Westchester, 43 (up 14 from a day earlier)
- Orange, 10 (up six from a day earlier)
- Rockland, 8 (up four from a day earlier)
- Dutchess, 7 (up two from a day earlier)
- Putnam, 7 (up three from a day earlier)
- Sullivan, 4 (up four from a day earlier)
- Ulster, 2 (down four from a day earlier)
Here is overall state data for Thursday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 826 (-25)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 87 (+8)
- Number ICU - 178 (+5)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 92 (-6)
- Total Discharges - 71,371 (+92)
- Deaths - 8
- Total Deaths - 24,968
