Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is holding steady in the Hudson Valley, according to brand-new five-day data released Friday, July 10.

Statewide, of the 73,558 tests conducted on Thursday, July 9 in New York State, 786, or 1.06 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Sunday, July 5: 0.9 percent

  • Monday, July 6: 0.9 percent
  • Tuesday, July 7: 1.2 percent
  • Wednesday, July 8: 0.6 percent
  • Thursday, July 9: 0.9 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley County:

  • Westchester, 43 (up 14 from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 10 (up six from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 8 (up four from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 7 (up two from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 7 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 4 (up four from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 2 (down four from a day earlier)

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 826 (-25)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 87 (+8)
  • Number ICU - 178 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 92 (-6)
  • Total Discharges - 71,371 (+92)
  • Deaths - 8
  • Total Deaths - 24,968

