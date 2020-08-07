Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

News

COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19.

Positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Friday, Aug. 7.

Of the 70,170 test results reported Thursday, Aug. 6 to New York State, 714, or 1.0 percent, were positive. 

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Sunday, Aug. 2: 0.9 percent
  • Monday, Aug. 3: 1.0 percent
  • Tuesday, Aug. 4: 0.8 percent
  • Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1.0 percent
  • Thursday, Aug. 6: 0.7 percent

A total of 714 new COVID reported cases have brought the statewide total to 419,642 during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 29 (down three from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 7 (down eight from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 7 (down seven from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 4 (down two from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 3 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 2 (down 12 from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 2 (down three from a day earlier)

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 579 (+9)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 84
  • Number ICU - 139 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 66 (-3)
  • Total Discharges - 73,530 (+58)
  • Deaths - 5
  • Total Deaths - 25,190

