Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Breaking News: COVID-19: Full-Fledged Quarantine Checkpoints Set Up At Major NY Entry Points
News

COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Of the 72,370 test results reported on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to New York State, 703, or 0.97 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  •  Friday, July 31: 1.0 percent
  • Saturday, Aug. 1: 0.8 percent
  • Sunday, Aug. 2: 0.9 percent
  • Tuesday, Aug. 4: 0.8 percent
  • Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1.0 percent

A total of 703 new COVID cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 418,928 during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 32 (up six from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 15 (up five from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 14 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 14 (up six from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 6 (up six from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 5 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0 (down one from a day earlier)

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with one in the Hudson Valley - in Westchester.

Statewide data for Wednesday is as follows:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 570 (+6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 74
  • Number ICU - 132 (-2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 69 (+0)
  • Total Discharges - 73,472 (+62)
  • Deaths - 3
  • Total Deaths - 25,185

