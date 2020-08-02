COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley over the last five days has remained steady, according to data released by New York State on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Of the 58,961 tests conducted on Saturday, Aug. 1 in New York State, 531, or 0.9 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Tuesday, July 28: 1.3 percent

Wednesday, July 29: 1.3 percent

Thursday, July 30: 0.9 percent

Friday, July 31: 1.0 percent

Saturday, Aug. 1: 0.8 percent

A total of 531 new COVID cases were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 416,298 during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 24 (down 17 from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 16 (up two from a day earlier)

Orange, 5 (down one from a day earlier)

Putnam, 3 (down one from a day earlier)

Rockland, 2 (down 14 from a day earlier)

Ulster, 2 (down three from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 0 (down three from a day earlier)

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with one in the Hudson Valley: in Westchester.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 556 (-25)

Patients Newly Admitted - 74

Number ICU - 143 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 71 (-1)

Total Discharges - 73,222 (+88)

Deaths - 3

Total Deaths - 25,170

