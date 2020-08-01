Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley has remained steady, according to five-day data released by New York State on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Of the 82,737 tests conducted Friday, July 31 in New York State, 753, or 0.91 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Monday, July 27: 1.1 percent
  • Tuesday, July 28: 1.3 percent
  • Wednesday, July 29: 1.3 percent
  • Thursday, July 30: 0.9 percent
  •  Friday, July 31: 1.0 percent

A total of 753 new COVID cases were reported statewide on Friday (up 109 from a day earlier) bringing the statewide total to 415,767 confirmed cases during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 41 (up 19 from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 16 (up 12 from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 14 (down eight from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 6 (down four from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 5 (down 6 from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 4 (up one from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 3 (up two from a day earlier)

There were four deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 581 (+5)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 92
  • Number ICU - 147 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (+2)
  • Total Discharges - 73,134 (+79)
  • Deaths - 4
  • Total Deaths - 25,164

