COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

The positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley remained steady from a day earlier, according to five-day data released by New York State on Thursday, July 30.

Of the 73,546 test results reported on Wednesday, July 29 to New York State, 777, or 1.06 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Saturday, July 25: 1.2 percent

Sunday, July 26: 0.8 percent

Monday, July 27: 1.1 percent

Tuesday, July 28: 1.3 percent

Wednesday, July 29: 1.3 percent

A total of 777 new COVID cases were reported statewide on Wednesday (up 62 from a day earlier), bringing the total during the pandemic to 414,370.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 39 (up three from a day earlier)

Orange, 38 (up 28 from a day earlier)

Ulster, 37 (up six from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 15 (up nine from a day earlier)

Rockland, 8 (up one from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 3 (up two from a day earlier)

Putnam, 2 (down two from a day earlier)

There were 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 586 (-33)

Patients Newly Admitted - 83

Number ICU - 142 (-12)

Number ICU with Intubation - 72 (-4)

Total Discharges - 72,973 (+73)

Deaths - 13

Total Deaths - 25,145

