COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties

One new COVID-19-related death was reported in Ulster County as the number of new cases continues to climb there and in Sullivan County.

In Ulster County, the state Department of Health was reporting that there were 36 new cases reported, with 15 in Sullivan County in the past 24 hours as the second wave of the virus sweeps through the region.

There are now 656 active COVID-19 cases in Ulster, up from 489 a week ago, with 100 in Sullivan, down from 104.

A total of 147,476 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 3,149 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 1,994 confirmed cases out of 46,986 tests.

A total of 672 people in Sullivan County are currently in quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus, 172 more than last week.

With one new fatality, there have now been 99 COVID-19 deaths in Ulster, while there have been 51 in Sullivan, with none in the past five weeks.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to the county Department of Health:

New Paltz: 98 active (231 confirmed);

City of Kingston: 70 (424);

Plattekill: 58 (251);

Saugerties: 56 (204);

Shawangunk: 50 (203);

Ulster: 45 (334);

Lloyd: 38 (234);

Marlborough: 38 (222);

Wawarsing: 34 (209);

Esopus: 23 (117);

Rochester: 10 (61);

Gardiner: 9 (59);

Marbletown: 8 (43);

Rosendale: 6 (57);

Woodstock: 5 (48);

Hurley: 5 (74);

Olive: 5 (26);

Denning: 2 (4);

Shandaken: 0 (14);

Town of Kingston: 0 (2).

There have been no reported cases in Hardenburg.

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Nov. 25.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 18,187,840 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 602,120 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,390 COVID-19 fatalities.

"Remember the experts said, 'Beware the fall.' It gets cold, people start to stay indoors, college students start to come home and there's less outdoor activity. That's the spike we're seeing go up now, and we are now going into the holiday season and 37 days of increased social interaction," Cuomo said. "This is not a normal Thanksgiving. It was not a normal summer. It was not a normal Labor Day. It was not a normal school year.

"Celebrate Thanksgiving with your extended family: The family of New York, representative of all those people who did the right thing this entire year for one and other and acted as a family."

