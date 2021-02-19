COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan Counties

Multiple COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ulster and Sullivan County this week, though the number of active cases dropped by hundreds.

Three new deaths were reported in Ulster County this week, bringing the total number of fatalities to 227, while Sullivan County saw its death toll held steady at 66 for the third straight week.

In Ulster County, there are now a total of 1,650 active COVID-19 cases being monitored by the Department of Health as of Friday, Feb. 19, down from 2,112 a week ago, while there are 147 active cases in Sullivan County, officials reported, up slightly.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in the past 24 hours, with another 35 in Ulster.

A total of 267,369 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since last March, resulting in a total of 10,435 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 4.454 confirmed cases out of 86,363 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Feb. 19 according to the county Department of Health:

City of Kingston: 229 active (1,670 confirmed);

Lloyd: 181 (990);

Saugerties: 144 (944);

Ulster: 123 (961);

Marlborough: 113 (663);

New Paltz: 108 (636);

Plattekill: 106 (663);

Shawangunk: 92 (616);

Wawarsing: 91 (549);

Esopus: 63 (412);

Rosendale: 47 (198);

Marbletown: 44 (177);

Rochester: 43 (259);

Hurley: 37 (245);

Gardiner: 33 (215);

Olive: 28 (127);

Woodstock: 25 (159);

Shandaken: 7 (71);

Town of Kingston: 3 (10);

Denning: 0 (12);

Hardenburg: 0 (1).

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Feb. 19.

Statewide, a total of 1,555,773 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 35.7 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 37,556 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.