COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Cases In Sullivan, Ulster Counties

Several new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ulster and Sullivan counties in the past week, as the number of cases continues to rise over the holiday season.

In Ulster County, there were 14 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 126 since the pandemic began in March. Health officials in Sullivan reported one new COVID-19 fatality as the death toll hit 54.

There are now 2,034 active COVID-19 in Ulster County as of Tuesday, Dec. 22, up from 1,905 last week. In Sullivan, the number of active cases rose from 144 last week to 248 for a total of 2,282 in the area.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Health, there were 17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan in 24 hours, with another 76 in Ulster.

A total of 184,110 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ulster since March, resulting in a total of 5,199 positive cases. Health officials in Sullivan have seen 2,629 confirmed cases out of 58,140 tests.

A breakdown of active and confirmed cases in Ulster, as of Dec. 22 according to the county Department of Health:

City of Kingston: 335 active (765 confirmed);

Lloyd: 255 (513);

Unknown: 208 (311);

Saugerties: 195 (397);

Ulster: 176 (513);

New Paltz: 139 (368);

Shawangunk: 109 (312);

Plattekill: 106 (361);

Marlborough: 105 (329);

Esopus: 85 (204);

Gardiner: 53 (114);

Wawarsing: 49 (260);

Rochester: 41 (102);

Hurley: 40 (115);

Woodstock: 32 (81);

Marbletown: 31 (75);

Rosendale: 24 (81);

Olive: 21 (47);

Shandaken: 16 (30);

Denning: 6 (10);

Town of Kingston: 1 (3).

There have been no reported cases in Hardenburg.

Specific data about Sullivan County municipalities was not available on Dec. 22.

There were 164,868 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, with 9,716 New Yorkers testing positive for a 5.89 percent infection rate. There are currently 6,661 hospitalized with the virus and there were 139 newly reported deaths.

Statewide, 857,049 New Yorkers have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 23.47 million tests administered in the past 10 months, including 28,709 fatalities.

