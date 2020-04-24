Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: 'I Dare You,' Says Cuomo, Firing Back At Mitch McConnell Over State Bankruptcy
News

COVID-19: 41 Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Ulster County COVID-19 map on Friday, April 24 (the highest concentration of cases are in the darker shaded regions.)
The Ulster County COVID-19 map on Friday, April 24 (the highest concentration of cases are in the darker shaded regions.) Photo Credit: Ulster County

New deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Ulster and Sullivan counties.

There have now been a total of 1,143 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster, which resulted in 23 deaths, while there have been 630 confirmed cases in Sullivan, including 17 fatalities, as the numbers being reported in each county on Friday, April 24.

In Ulster, there have been 4,198 patients who tested negative for COVID-19, while 161 have been treated at area hospitals and since released after showing no symptoms of the virus.

In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:

  • City of Kingston: 145 (4 new);
  • Plattekill: 118 (5);
  • Lloyd: 105;
  • Shawangunk: 89 (4);
  • Wawarsing: 88 (5);
  • Marlborough: 87 (5)
  • Ulster: 72 (10);
  • New Paltz: 70 (2);
  • Saugerties: 69 (3);
  • Esopus: 48 (1);
  • Rochester: 32;
  • Rosendale: 26;
  • Hurley: 25;
  • Gardner: 23 (2);
  • Woodstock: 22;
  • Marbletown: 17 (1);
  • Olive: 11;
  • Shandaken: 6;
  • Denning: 2;
  • Kingston: 1;
  • Hardenburgh: 0.

Cases in Sullivan County:

  • Liberty: 111;
  • Monticello: 96;
  • Bloomingburg: 78;
  • South Fallsburg: 48;
  • Wurtsboro: 31;
  • Rock Hill: 26;
  • Woodridge: 21;
  • Fallsburg: 18;
  • Livingston Manor: 18;
  • Glen Spey: 14;
  • Woodbourne: 17;
  • Barryville: <10;
  • Bethel: <10;
  • Burlingham: <10;
  • Callicoon: <10;
  • Callicoon Center: <10;
  • Claryville: <10;
  • Cochecton: <10;
  • Cuddebackville: <10;
  • Eldred: <10;
  • Ferndale: <10;
  • Forestburgh: <10;
  • Fremont Center: <10;
  • Glen Wild: <10;
  • Grahamsville: <10;
  • Hankins: <10;
  • Harris: <10;
  • Highland Lake: <10;
  • Hortonville: <10;
  • Hurleyville: <10;
  • Jeffersonville: <10;
  • Kauneonga Lake: <10;
  • Kenoza Lake: <10;
  • Kiamesha Lake: <10;
  • Lake Huntington: <10;
  • Loch Sheldrake: <10;
  • Long Eddy: <10;
  • Mongaup Valley: <10;
  • Mountaindale: <10;
  • Narrowsburg:<10;
  • Neversink: <10;
  • North Branch: <10;
  • Obernberg: <10;
  • Parksville: <10;
  • Phillipsport: <10;
  • Pond Eddy: <10;
  • Roscoe: <10;
  • Smallwood: <10;
  • Summitville: <10;
  • Swan Lake: <10;
  • Thompsonville: <10;
  • Westbrookville: <10;
  • White Lake: <10;
  • White Sulphur Springs: <10;
  • Youngsville: <10;
  • Yulan: <10.

Since the outbreak began 55 days ago, there have been a total of 16,162 deaths due to COVID-19 statewide. The hospitalization and intubation rate continue to drop statewide, though there were 1,296 new hospitalizations for the virus overnight. There have been more than 263,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York since March 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.