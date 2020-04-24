COVID-19: 41 Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases In Ulster, Sullivan By Towns

New deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Ulster and Sullivan counties.

There have now been a total of 1,143 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ulster, which resulted in 23 deaths, while there have been 630 confirmed cases in Sullivan, including 17 fatalities, as the numbers being reported in each county on Friday, April 24.

In Ulster, there have been 4,198 patients who tested negative for COVID-19, while 161 have been treated at area hospitals and since released after showing no symptoms of the virus.

In Ulster, COVID-19 cases were reported in:

City of Kingston: 145 (4 new);

Plattekill: 118 (5);

Lloyd: 105;

Shawangunk: 89 (4);

Wawarsing: 88 (5);

Marlborough: 87 (5)

Ulster: 72 (10);

New Paltz: 70 (2);

Saugerties: 69 (3);

Esopus: 48 (1);

Rochester: 32;

Rosendale: 26;

Hurley: 25;

Gardner: 23 (2);

Woodstock: 22;

Marbletown: 17 (1);

Olive: 11;

Shandaken: 6;

Denning: 2;

Kingston: 1;

Hardenburgh: 0.

Cases in Sullivan County:

Liberty: 111;

Monticello: 96;

Bloomingburg: 78;

South Fallsburg: 48;

Wurtsboro: 31;

Rock Hill: 26;

Woodridge: 21;

Fallsburg: 18;

Livingston Manor: 18;

Glen Spey: 14;

Woodbourne: 17;

Barryville: <10;

Bethel: <10;

Burlingham: <10;

Callicoon: <10;

Callicoon Center: <10;

Claryville: <10;

Cochecton: <10;

Cuddebackville: <10;

Eldred: <10;

Ferndale: <10;

Forestburgh: <10;

Fremont Center: <10;

Glen Wild: <10;

Grahamsville: <10;

Hankins: <10;

Harris: <10;

Highland Lake: <10;

Hortonville: <10;

Hurleyville: <10;

Jeffersonville: <10;

Kauneonga Lake: <10;

Kenoza Lake: <10;

Kiamesha Lake: <10;

Lake Huntington: <10;

Loch Sheldrake: <10;

Long Eddy: <10;

Mongaup Valley: <10;

Mountaindale: <10;

Narrowsburg:<10;

Neversink: <10;

North Branch: <10;

Obernberg: <10;

Parksville: <10;

Phillipsport: <10;

Pond Eddy: <10;

Roscoe: <10;

Smallwood: <10;

Summitville: <10;

Swan Lake: <10;

Thompsonville: <10;

Westbrookville: <10;

White Lake: <10;

White Sulphur Springs: <10;

Youngsville: <10;

Yulan: <10.

Since the outbreak began 55 days ago, there have been a total of 16,162 deaths due to COVID-19 statewide. The hospitalization and intubation rate continue to drop statewide, though there were 1,296 new hospitalizations for the virus overnight. There have been more than 263,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York since March 1.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.