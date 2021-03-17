Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Breaking News: COVID-19: New Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Ulster County
Area Man Latest To Be Charged For Role In Deadly Capitol Riot

Zak Failla
Robert Ballesteros
Robert Ballesteros Photo Credit: FBI

An area man has become the latest charged for his role in the deadly January riots at the United States Capitol.

Putnam County resident Robert Ballesteros, of Mahopac, became the ninth person in the Hudson Valley to be charged in the insurrection in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 6 after turning himself in to the FBI in Westchester earlier this week.

FBI investigators discovered Ballesteros’ presence at the Capitol after a tipster alerted agents about a social media video that had been posted online showing him wearing a black mask and red jacket on the day of the riot.

It is alleged that when someone on Instagram questioned whether Ballesteros had made it inside the Capitol building, he responded simply that he “put (his) foot in that door,” and that he “made (his) stand.”

According to the FBI, Ballesteros alleged that he also had a video of a woman who was killed during the riot, but he removed it from the social media platform.

Ballesteros, 27, was charged with knowingly entering and remaining and remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority and engaging in disorderly conduct nearby a restricted building to impede official functions.

Following his arraignment this week, Ballesteros was released and scheduled to make another virtual court appearance on Monday, March 22. 

