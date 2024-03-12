Monticello Woman Nabbed With 3 Guns On School Grounds In Liberty, Police Say

Sullivan County resident Amanda Jones, age 38, of Monticello, was arrested by the Village of Liberty Police on Thursday, March 7.

According to Chief Steven D'Agata of the Liberty Police, the investigation began when Jones was found to have three handguns during a traffic stop. Jones was a passenger in the vehicle and was found to have a Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a loaded Ruger SR22 .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, and a Glock 43 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

A further investigation revealed that before the traffic stop, Jones had been on the school grounds of Liberty High School with all three handguns in the same vehicle, D'Agata said.

Jones was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, all felonies.

At arraignment, Jones was released on her own recognizance without bail pending a future court appearance.

“Our department will continue to aggressively investigate and take appropriate enforcement action on any instances of unlawful possession of weapons on school grounds," D'Agata said. "The safety of the entire school community continues to be a priority of our department and we will continue to utilize all lawful tools and measures to ensure that safety.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.