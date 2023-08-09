Monticello Woman Busted For Purse Snatching, Injuring Victim, Police Say

Sullivan County resident Jessica J. Myers, of Monticello was charged on Monday, Aug. 7 for the Monday, July 31 incident that took place on Broadway in the village of Monticello.

Myers attempted to forcibly steal a purse from a 56-year-old woman, who did not know Myers, said Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police.

While struggling to hold her purse, the victim was pulled down to the sidewalk by Myers, Johnstone said. As a result of being pulled down, the victim sustained a fractured wrist that required surgery to repair.

A Good Samaritan saw what was taking place, interceded to stop the robbery, and helped provide a description of Myers to Monticello Police.

Myers was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $500 cash bail, $1,000 bail bond, or $1,500 secured insurance bond pending further court action.

Catskill Hatzolah EMS assisted in transporting the victim for medical treatment.

