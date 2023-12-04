Monticello Man Nabbed For Commercial Burglary, Police Say

Sullivan County resident Paul A. Ellis, age 37, of Monticello, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 29, said Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police.

Johnstone said Ellis was arrested as the result of an investigation into the burglary of the Synergy of Monticello Inc., located at 2 High St., in the Village of Monticello.

Ellis broke into the business and stole $2,000 cash. Monticello Police were able to identify Ellis through video surveillance, Johnstone said.

He was arrested after police spotted him walking on Broadway. He was still in possession of $100 of the money, police added.

He was released on an appearance ticket to return on Monday, Dec. 4.

