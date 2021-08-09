Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Breaking News: New Round Of Scattered Storms, Showers Will Be Followed By Dramatic Rise In Temperatures
Lifestyle

Winning $45K TAKE-5 NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Hudson Valley Minimart

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The ticket, worth $45,622.50, was purchased at Ahz Minimart Corp., 1 Union Road in Spring Valley.
The ticket, worth $45,622.50, was purchased at Ahz Minimart Corp., 1 Union Road in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Feeling lucky?

A winning TAKE-5 ticket was sold to one fortuitous customer at a Hudson Valley minimart over the weekend that is worth nearly $50,000.

New York Lottery announced that the ticket with a prize of $45,622.50 for the evening drawing on Saturday, Aug. 7 was sold by the Ahz Minimart Corp. on 1 Union Road in the village of Spring Valley in Rockland County.

The winning ticket numbers were 08-10-12-15-25. The lucky winner's numbers were chosen via "Quick Pick," and there were no other jackpot winners reported.

According to the New York Lottery, the odds of winning the Take 5 jackpot by matching all five numbers is 1 in 575,757.

In addition to the jackpot winners, there were 218 second-place winners who matched four numbers for a $313.50 prize, there were 6,679 third-place winners who can claim $17, and 58,823 fourth-place winners who received a "free play" for a future TAKE-5 drawing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.