Top Five Things To Know About Virtual Visits With YOUR Doctor: An Update From CareMount Medical

Now, more than ever, having the option to “see” your own physician virtually instead of going into an office is key in order to practice social distancing. When deciding to do a virtual visit as opposed to an in-person visit, there are many factors to consider—from who the doctor is, to managing your health records, and more. Not all telehealth platforms are the same, so think about the following when deciding if a virtual visit is right for you.

1. Visit with Your Provider: Many telehealth companies offer virtual visits with a doctor, but not necessarily your doctor. With CareMount Medical, you are able to do your virtual visit with your own personal provider, someone you already know and trust.

2. Call Your Provider’s Office for Details: Patients can call their provider’s office to determine if a virtual visit will work for them. The CareMount care team will ensure that patients get the right care, at the right place, at the right time.

3. Visit with 50+ Specialties: It is a misconception that only internal medicine/family medicine is available through virtual visits. At CareMount Medical, providers from pediatrics, to OB/GYN, dermatology, ophthalmology and most of the 50+ specialties are available for virtual visits.

4. Continuity of Care: Since you will be meeting with your own provider, any notes from your virtual visit will be included in your health record ensuring seamless care into the future.

5. No Charge at Time of Visit: Many insurance carriers will now cover this service, but you will still be responsible if the charge is applied towards your deductible. If your insurance carrier does not cover a “telehealth” visit, you will receive a bill for $49.

To register for a CareMount virtual visit on your smart phone/tablet or desktop/laptop, follow the simple step-by-step instructions on the CareMount Virtual Visits instructional page. After you register, call the CareMount virtual visit scheduling hotline, 1-833-525-0221, 7 days a week to make an appointment or change an existing appointment. If you need technical assistance, CareMount has a team ready to help walk you through every step of the registration process. Once scheduled, you will receive a confirmation email. On the day of your virtual visit, log in to the CareMount 24/7 app (mobile) or caremount247.com (desktop) and follow the prompts. CareMount looks forward to seeing you…online!