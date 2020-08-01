Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: Ulster Man Accused Of Making Death Threats
Lifestyle

These Ulster, Sullivan County Communities Among Best Places To Live, Brand-New Rankings Reveal

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Niche 2020 Best Places To Live.
Niche 2020 Best Places To Live. Photo Credit: Niche

Ulster and Sullivan counties are well-represented in Niche’s brand-new 2020 Best Places to Live list.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. Other factors are listed here.

Hurley, cited as a "small, quiet, scenic town", is the No. 1-rated municipality in Ulster. You can read the Niche entry here.

Hurley is followed by No. 2 West Hurley, No. 3 Zena, No. 4 Tillson and No. 5 Kingston to make up the Top 5 for Ulster County.

You can view each entry and the entire list for Ulster County here.

Rock Hill, Wurtsboro, Fremont, Delaware and Callicoon Town head up the Sullivan rankings.

You can view each entry and the entire list for Sullivan County here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.