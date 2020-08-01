These Ulster, Sullivan County Communities Among Best Places To Live, Brand-New Rankings Reveal

Ulster and Sullivan counties are well-represented in Niche’s brand-new 2020 Best Places to Live list.

Crime, quality of schools, things to do, and cost of living were among the factors used in determining the rankings. Other factors are listed here.

Hurley, cited as a "small, quiet, scenic town", is the No. 1-rated municipality in Ulster. You can read the Niche entry here.

Hurley is followed by No. 2 West Hurley, No. 3 Zena, No. 4 Tillson and No. 5 Kingston to make up the Top 5 for Ulster County.

You can view each entry and the entire list for Ulster County here.

Rock Hill, Wurtsboro, Fremont, Delaware and Callicoon Town head up the Sullivan rankings.

You can view each entry and the entire list for Sullivan County here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.