New Yorkers Encouraged To Report Sick Or Dead Deer To DEC

After two white-tailed deer in Ulster County died from Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), the state Department of Environmental Conservation is asking residents to report sick deer.

The deers were found in the town of Esopus, said the DEC on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

DEC is currently following up on reports of several other dead deer in Westchester, Dutchess, and Ulster counties.

EHD virus is an often fatal disease of deer that is transmitted by biting midges, small bugs often called no-see-ums or "punkies."

The disease is not spread from deer to deer and humans cannot be infected by deer or bites from midges.

The EHD virus was first confirmed in New York in 2007 with relatively small outbreaks in Albany, Rensselaer, and Niagara counties, and in Rockland County in 2011, DEC said.

From early September to late October 2020, a large EHD outbreak occurred in the lower Hudson Valley, centered in Putnam and Orange counties, where an estimated 1,500 deer died.

Once infected with EHD, deer usually die within 36 hours. EHD outbreaks are most common in the late summer and early fall when midges are abundant.

EHD symptoms include fever, hemorrhage in muscle or organs, and swelling of the head, neck, tongue, and lips.

A deer infected with EHD may appear lame or dehydrated. Frequently, infected deer will seek out water sources and many succumb near a water source.

There is no treatment or means to prevent EHD.

The dead deer do not serve as a source of infection for other animals.

Sightings of sick or dying deer should be reported to the nearest DEC Regional Office or Environmental Conservation Police Officer.

DEC will collect samples from deer and analyze data from deer reports to determine the extent of the outbreak.

