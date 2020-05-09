Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Cuomo Brothers 'More Desired' Than Jonas Brothers, Matchmaker Says

Zak Failla
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Photo Credit: File
CNN host Chris Cuomo Photo Credit: @ChrisCuomo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and brother Chris Cuomo have drawn attention amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for obvious reasons.

Poll
Who do you find more desirable?
Current Results

Who do you find more desirable?

  • Cuomo Brothers
    77%
  • Jonas Brothers
    23%

Andrew Cuomo has been directing the response in the epicenter for the outbreak. Chris, the CNN host, was a COVID-19 patient, along with his wife and young son.

The Cuomo brothers are now “more desired” than the Jonas Brothers, according to Maureen Tara Nelson, a professional matchmaker on Long Island.

“The Cuomo brothers won in a tie for the most handsome men in New York, a contest that I survey my clients every year to know what women are looking for,” Nelson told the New York Daily News.

“In my 19 years of matchmaking, and every year I have done this particular survey, I have never had a tie,” she added, noting that a sampling of her 2,000+ clients participated in the survey.”

According to Nelson, hundreds of women have said “find me someone like that” about the Cuomo brothers, due in no small part to their coverage and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Cuomo, 49, contracted COVID-19, but continued to host his CNN show nightly from his basement in an effort to show the public what the battle with the virus looks like.

The governor, 62, has earned praise nationally for his daily nationally televised COVID-19 news briefings, and handling of the first wave of the virus.

“Women in quarantine are setting their standards very high, but I think under these stressful circumstances, women want a strong ‘take-charge’ kind of guy, like the governor and someone who can live in a basement for three weeks and still look buff,” Nelson said.

“Andrew Cuomo won the contest as my lady clients found him to be a ‘strong handsome,’ as they put it.”

