Latest Projected Snowfall Totals: Widespread 6 Inches Expected, With Up To Foot In These Spots

Brand-new snowfall projections have been released for upstate New York showing areas that could see a foot or so of accumulation from a massive Nor'easter due to arrive in the middle of the weekend.

The latest projections have the most snowfall, up to a foot, in Albany, Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene, and&nbsp;Schoharie counties.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Farthest south, New York City and Long Island could see an inch or less of accumulation, but just a couple dozen miles north, 8 inches may fall.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

The latest National Weather Service projections have the most snowfall, up to a foot, in Albany, Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene, and Schoharie counties. (See the first image above.) Heavy snow is expected at times.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 and lasts through 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7. Travel could be very difficult during that time, the National Weather Service is warning.

For snowfall projections farthest south in New York, click on the second image above.

During the storm's height, winds will be out of the Northeast at around 20 miles per hour with higher gusts, and power outages possible.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

