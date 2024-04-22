Ulster County resident Damon Foy, age 50, of Kerhonkson, was arraigned in Ulster County Court on Friday, April 19, for a murder charge and remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, between Sunday, March 31, and Monday, April 1, Foy murdered Alberta Dale, age 44, of Pennsylvania, dismembered her and was in the process of disposing of her body when law enforcement intervened.

Dale’s remains were located on Wednesday, April 3, during an investigation, the department said.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation on April 1 by conducting a welfare check of Dale at the defendant’s residence after family members in Pennsylvania contacted authorities there, the department said.

After she still was not located, a formal missing person investigation began.

On Tuesday, April 2, a public member found property belonging to Dale on the side of the road in the town of Wawarsing and turned the property over to the Sheriff's Office.

These actions and the continued investigation were instrumental in the Sheriff’s Office ultimately obtaining search warrants for Foy’s residence and other locations where human remains and body parts were located, the Sheriff's Office said.

This evidence led to Foy’s arrest on April 3 for murder when he was initially arraigned in Esopus Town Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail, where he has remained since.

Later, Foy was also charged with:

Aggravated criminal contempt

Concealment of a human corpse

Criminal contempt

Criminal mischief

Assault

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation

Criminal possession of a weapon

At a press conference following arraignment, Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa said, “This was an example of total disregard for human life. What happened to the victim was horrific and cruel and will not be tolerated in our community; the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Police will fight for justice for the victim and her family.”

