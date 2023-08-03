Illegal Marijuana Dispensary: Yulan Man Busted In Highland, Police Say

Sullivan County resident John T. Lomio, age 36, of Yulan, was charged on Monday, July 31, in the town of Highland.

Sullivan County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant on Monday, July 31, at Lomio's mobile office trailer known as the Green Room, in the parking lot of River's Edge Restaurant and Motel located at the intersection of Routes 97 and 55 in the hamlet of Barryville, said Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty.

Deputies also searched Lomio’s residence at 13 Beaver Brook Road in Yulan. Recovered from both locations were quantities of cannabis-related products and psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as magic mushrooms.

Psilocybin is a hallucinogen that produces effects similar to LSD.

The town of Highland is one of the few towns in Sullivan County that allows marijuana dispensaries, as long as they are licensed, said Chaboty.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Lomio decided to ignore the law and just set up shop”, said Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff. “There are legitimate people going through the process right now to get licensed in the Town of Highland."

Lomio, who has a previous drug-related conviction, was charged with the criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance as well as other charges related to the illegal sale of cannabis arraigned.

He was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by US Homeland Security investigations, Lumberland Constables, the District Attorney’s Office, and officials from the town of Highland.

