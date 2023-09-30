Home Explosion: 3 Seriously Injured As Police Probe Cause Of Incident In Sullivan County

It happened early Saturday afternoon, Sept. 30 in Sullivan County on James Place in the town of Thompson.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the explosion may have been caused by a propane leak,and the cause "does not appear to be criminal." according to New York State Police.

The three injured were transported to area hospitals in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

