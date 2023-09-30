Overcast 57°

SHARE

Home Explosion: 3 Seriously Injured As Police Probe Cause Of Incident In Sullivan County

Three people were seriously injured after a home explosion in the region.

A look at the damage after the home explosion.
A look at the damage after the home explosion. Photo Credit: New York State Police
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened early Saturday afternoon, Sept. 30 in Sullivan County on James Place in the town of Thompson.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the explosion may have been caused by a propane leak,and the cause "does not appear to be criminal." according to New York State Police.

The three injured were transported to area hospitals in serious condition. 

For drone footage from the scene by Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions, click here.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE