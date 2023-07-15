Hikers Ticketed For Leaving Chairs At Summit Of Ulster County Mountain In Shandaken

The incident took place in Ulster County on Saturday, July 8 after the Catskill 3500 Club notified Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger Martin about a group of hikers carrying three Adirondack chairs toward the summit of Slide Mountain in the town of Shandaken, said DEC officials.

The hikers from New Jersey indicated they intended to leave the chairs at the summit for public use. Slide Mountain is located in the Slide Mountain Wilderness and is the highest Catskill peak with an elevation of 4,120 feet.

At 3 p.m., Martin met the group at the trailhead and explained it is illegal to leave the chairs at the summit. The group refused to retrieve the chairs, so they were issued a ticket for abandoned property in a wilderness area, DEC said.

Marin and a summit steward retrieved the chairs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.