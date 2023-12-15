Highland Man Charged With Stealing Gas After Fleeing Cops, Crashing

The incident took place in Ulster County around 8:40 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 in the town of Hurly.

According to Sgt. Collin Reynolds of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, William Williams, age 65, of Highland, was arrested after deputies attempted to stop him and he sped away at a high rate of speed before crashing into a wooded area in the town of Rosendale.

Williams was taken into custody and evaluated by EMS, but was not injured, Reynolds said.

Reynolds said Williams pumped gas at a nearby gas station and fled without paying.

He was charged with:

Fleeing a police officer

Reckless endangerment

Obstructing governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Reckless driving

Petit larceny

Williams was released on an appearance ticket and then turned over to the Catskills Police on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated incident.

Deputies were assisted by:

New York State Police

Bloomington Fire Department

Town of Rosendale Police

Empress Ambulance

