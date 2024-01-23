Forecast Map: Here Are Snowfall Predictions For New Winter Storm

The time frame for the system is Tuesday, Jan. 23 into Wednesday, Jan. 24, according to the National Weather Service.

Brand-new snowfall projections through 7 a.m. Wednesday are shown in the image above from the National Weather Service. Areas in the darkest shade of blue could is up to 3 inches of accumulation.

Expected ice accumulation through around daybreak on Wednesday can be viewed by clicking on the second image above.

A Winter Winter Advisory is in effect for the entire region from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Wednesday.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the National Weather Service said in a statement issued Tuesday morning, noting that "hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning commute.

"Light snow will begin later Tuesday afternoon and will continue through tonight before transitioning to a wintry mix, including freezing rain, Wednesday morning.

"Precipitation will change over to plain rain by Wednesday afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing."

It will be cloudy throughout the day Tuesday with a high temperature generally in the mid-30s.

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the upper 30s.

Rainy weather will continue on both Thursday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Jan. 26 with a high temperature in the mid-40s both days.

It will finally dry out during the day on Saturday, Jan. 27 which will be mainly cloudy with some peeks of sun with a high temperature in the mid-40s before unsettled weather returns overnight.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

