Fight Night: Bats, Knives Used In Separate Ellenville Incidents

The incident took place in Ulster County around 6 p.m., Friday, June 2 in Ellenville.

According to Ellenville Chief of Police Phillip Mattracion, officers responded to three large fights, which police later learned were connected to each other.

The first fight was on Church Street, the second was on Center Street, about an hour within each other, the chief said.

During those fights, no one was charged due to everyone fled the area when officers arrived on the scene.

The third fight broke out around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Village Motel involving about 10 to 15 people, Mattracion said.

Ellenville Police, along with help from the New York State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff's Ofice responded to the motel and deployed OC spray, and arrested two men in connection with the fight, the chief said.

Video obtained by police at the scene showed several people involved were armed with baseball bats and knives as police were arriving.

After about 15 minutes police were able to regain control of the crowd and arrested:

Jordan Coffey, age 23, and Theodore Leeboo, age 31, both of Ellenville, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

They were processed and released on appearance tickets.

The investigation is continuing.

