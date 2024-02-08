Ex-Doctor Charged In Woman's Suicide In Kingston Motel Room

The former doctor, Stephen P. Miller, age 85, of Tuscon, Arizona was charged with manslaughter in Ulster County on Friday, Feb. 2 in connection with the Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 death in Kingston.

Kingston PD officers who responded to the Super 8 Motel located on Washington Avenue for a report of an unresponsive person located the woman who they thought appeared to have committed suicide, police said.

An investigation developed evidence there was a second person in the room who "contributed to or assisted in the suicide, police said.

Following his arrest, Miller's attorney told The New York Times that he was not related to the woman, but met online through an organization that works for the legalization of medical help for dying patients to have control over their deaths.

Miller reportedly traveled to Kingston to assist the woman, officials said.

His attorney told the Times the woman who died had "been contending with severe, chronic pain and felt she had run out of options for coping with it." He did not say if she had a terminal illness.

Police released few details of his involvement. He was also charged with two counts of assault stemming from the incident, Kingston Police said.

Miller was freed from the Ulster County Jail after posting a $1 million bond.

According to the Times, Miller's license to practice in Arizona expired in 2005 and the next year he was convicted of federal tax evasion in Texas and sentenced to four years in prison.

Records show his license to practice in California was revoked in 2009.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

