DWI Crash: 23-Year-Old Lake Katrine Woman Nabbed After Losing Control Of Car, Police Say

A 23-year-old woman was charged with driving while intoxicated and without a license after crashing her car in the region, police said.

Kathy Reakes
Ulster County resident Rosa M. Morales, of Lake Katrine, was charged on Thursday, Aug. 31 in the town of Esopus.

According to Ulster County Sheriff's Sgt. Collin Reynolds, around 6:30 p.m. deputies responded to a one-car rollover crash on Mill Brook Drive.

An investigation found that Morales was driving in an intoxicated condition and struck an embankment which caused the car to overturn, Reynolds said.

It was also discovered that Morales was driving with a revoked license from a previous DWI offense, Reynolds said.

She was treated for minor injuries from the crash by members of the town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad and released with an appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date. 

