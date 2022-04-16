NY-Based Grocery Chain Ranks High In Fortune's Best Places To Work For Rankings

A New York-based grocery store chain is one of the best companies to work for, according to a new ranking for Fortune.

Wegmans Food Markets was ranked third in Fortune's 2022 list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For."

Fortune and its partner Great Place to Work have been releasing the list for the past 25 years, and Wegmans is one of just four companies that has made the list every single year since it began, Fortune reported.

The grocery store chain, which is based in Rochester, employs nearly 48,000 people.

The news outlet cited the company's policy that allows for flexible scheduling and its work-scholarship program for high schoolers the gives students an incentive to graduate among reasons why it was listed among the best companies to work for.

Read the full report from Fortune here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.