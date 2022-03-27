Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice
It's Closing Time For Well-Known Kingston Bar

Nicole Valinote
Read More Stories
Lis Bar in Ulster County will permanently close after Monday, March 28, the owners announced.
Lis Bar in Ulster County will permanently close after Monday, March 28, the owners announced. Photo Credit: Pixabay/manfredrichter

A well-known Hudson Valley bar will be serving its last round. 

Lis Bar in Ulster County will permanently close after Monday, March 28, the owners announced.

The bar is located at 240 Foxhall Ave. in Kingston.

"As you know, it’s not been an easy time for restaurants," an announcement from the business reads. "Every ownership situation is different, but for us, we can no longer justify being constantly consumed by our place, much as we love it, at the expense of our family and lives.

"It’s really hard, because we are so genuinely proud of what we have created, and appreciative of the supremely talented staff we have had the pleasure to work with over these past years."

The owners said they will continue to live in the community and support other local businesses, and they thanked customers for their continued support over the years. 

