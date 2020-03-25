Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID: 40K Sign Up For NY Surge Healthcare Force, 6K Volunteer To Staff Mental Health Hotline
Business

COVID-19: Wegmans Delays Grand Opening In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Wegmans in Harrison. Photo Credit: Contributed
Wegmans in Harrison will no longer be opening in Harrison in June. Photo Credit: Contributed

Much like Major League Baseball, Opening Day for the long-anticipated Wegmans market in the Hudson Valley has been delayed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Wegmans, which was scheduled to open its new Westchester County location in Harrison on Sunday, June 7, announced that it will be postponed.

There has been no announced date for a new grand opening, the company noted. Recruitment and training for the Harrison location on Corporate Drive near I-287 and the Hutchinson River Parkway.

“Given these unprecedented times, we feel this is the right thing to do,” Wegmans Harrison Store Manager Matthew Dailor said. “We are so excited to be part of the Harrison community and can’t wait to start serving our local customers.

"We’re keeping in touch with our community organizations to partner with them as this situation continues to develop.”

When it opens, the new Wegmans will offer a variety of restaurant-prepared foods, including The Burger Bar, fresh salads, sandwiches, kids meals, soup, sides, and beer and wine by the glass.

Details on a new grand opening date will be forthcoming. Recruitment and training for Harrison will continue. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online at jobs.wegmans.com/harrison or call 914-539-3700 for more information.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for additional updates on a new grand opening date when it is announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.