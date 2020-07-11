Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Business

COVID-19: Retailer Closing Hudson Valley Location

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Sur La Table at The Shops at Nanuet.
Sur La Table at The Shops at Nanuet. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular retailer has filed for bankruptcy and plans to permanently close nearly half its stores, including one in the Hudson Valley, after temporary store closures amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Kitchen goods retailer Sur La Table made the Chapter 11 filing late this week, saying 51 of 121 stores will close.

The Seattle-based company, founded in 1972, brands itself as "the leading retail destination for those passionate about cooking and entertaining."

The company announced it would sell its remaining stores and brand names to Fortress Investment Group. 

"Following the sale, the company will include its successful retail stores, popular in-person and online cooking classes, and its thriving eCommerce business," Sur La Table said in a statement. "Sur La Table believes that it is exceptionally well-positioned to thrive in the post-COVID-19 world, as food, cooking and in-home entertainment continue to capture increasing mindshare of consumers."

The Hudson Valley store closure is in Rockland at The Shops at Nanuet.

It also has stores in Yonkers (Ridge Hill) and White Plains (The Westchester Mall).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.