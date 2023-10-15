Attempted Murder Suspect Extradited To Ulster County To Face Charges, Police Say

Ulster County resident Mainor E. Sagastume, age 33, of Kingston, was charged following extradition from Lee County in Flordia on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

According to Capt. Joseph Sciutto, of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Feb. 11, deputies responded to Ridge Road in the Town of Hurley for the report of a violent assault that had just occurred.

As deputies responded, a 911 call was received from the victim who attempted to drive himself to the hospital. The victim called 911 after he realized he was not going to make it because he was losing a massive amount of blood, Sciutto said.

The victim stopped his vehicle on Route 28 and was quickly located by deputies. The deputy who located the victim found multiple life-threatening stab wounds and rapidly administered lifesaving procedures by applying a tourniquet and chest seals, which ultimately saved the victim’s life, Sciutto said.

The investigation revealed that just prior to the attack Sagastume had been stalking a female and confronted her in the presence of the male victim.

Sagastume attacked both the male and female victim and during the assault, it is alleged he stabbed the man multiple times and then fled the scene.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office searched for Sagastume; however, through investigation, it was determined he had fled the state, police said.

In June Sagastume was indicted for the felonies:

Attempted murder

Assault in the first degree

Assault in the second degree

Stalking in the second-degree

Two counts of stalking in the fourth degree

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office worked diligently to locate Sagastume. Working with the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, Sagastume was located and arrested at a residence in Lee County, Florida in late July.

On Oct. 11, Sagastume was extradited to New York and was transferred to the custody of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Oct. 12 he was arraigned in Ulster County Court and was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

