Actor Willem Dafoe Lists Property In High Falls He Purchased In 2008

A Hudson Valley property owned by one of Hollywood's biggest names is up for sale.

<p>Willem Dafoe is listing his residence in the Hudson Valley hamlet of High Falls (outlined in red), located west of I-87 in Ulster County.</p>

Popular actor Willem Dafoe is listing the residence in the Hudson Valley hamlet of High Falls, located west of I-87 in Ulster County, for $1.275 million, according to the Robb Report.

The 68-year-old Dafoe purchased the 1-acre property for $400,000 in 2008. 

Dafoe has been nominated for four Academy Awards, with the first coming in 1986 for Best Supporting Actor in Oliver Stone's war film "Platoon."

Covering less than 2 square miles, High Falls has a population of just under 1,000 and is in between the Catskill Mountains and Shawangunk Ridge.

