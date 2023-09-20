5 Kingston Residents Nabbed In Drug Raid, Police Say

The incident took place in Ulster County in Kingston around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at a home on Third Avenue.

According to the Kingston Police Department, officers searched the home and found drug paraphernalia, weapons, and drugs.

Arrested included:

Melvin Howell, age 51, of Kingston, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Francis Docimo III, age 41, of Kingston, was charged with drug possession, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and criminal nuisance.

Heather Barlow, age 46, of Kingston, was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Danielle Schovel, age 29, of Kingston, was charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Natasha Ulrich, age 32, of Kingston, was charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia.

The department was assisted during the investigation and warrant service by the New York State Police, the Town of Ulster Police, and the Ulster County Probation Department.

