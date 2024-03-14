2 People Exposed To Rabid Cow In Upstate NY

It happened late last week in Lee Center, located near the city of Rome in Oneida County.

The cow was sent to a New York State Department of Health center for testing and the test results came back positive, the Oneida County Health Department said.

Two people were exposed to the cow and have received post-exposure prophylaxis, the department said.

Signs of rabies include:

Animal acting strangely

Animal acting mad

Animal acting shy

The animal may get unusually close

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

If you see an animal, wild or stray, do not approach it and stay away, according to authorities, who note that rabies is a deadly disease and if you become exposed, it is vital to get appropriate care to avoid contracting rabies.

Instances of rabies in cows are uncommon, "but there are always a few livestock cases when wildlife cases increase, as there are more opportunities for exposure," according to Beef Magazine.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.