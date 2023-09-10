16-Year-Old Nabbed In Shooting Of Monticello Woman, Police Say

The teen was arrested in Sullivan County in the village of Liberty on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

According to Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police, the juvenile was wanted for the Saturday, July 15, shooting of a 27-year-old Monticello woman that occurred at the Sleepy Hollow apartment complex at Terry Lane in the village of Monticello.

The 16-year-old was spotted by Village of Liberty Police and arrested following a brief foot chase, Johnston said.

He was charged with:

Felony assault

Felony criminal possession of a weapon

Felony criminal use of a firearm

The teen was remanded to a secure youth detention facility on $300,000 cash bail, $750,000 bail bond, and $1 million secured insurance bond pending further court action.

Additionally assisting Monticello Police in the investigation were the New York State Police, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, and the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office.

