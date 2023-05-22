Unlicensed Motorist Charged With DWI After 42-Year-Old Killed In Sullivan County Crash

The crash took place in Sullivan County around 6 p.m., Sunday, May 21, on Route 55 in the town of Bethel, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Nevel said a preliminary investigation revealed that Pennsylvania residents Joseph Messina, age 40, and William Bailey, age 42, were traveling south on Route 55 when they collided with one another. Both men are from Dingmans Ferry in Pike County (near the border of Port Jervis in Orange County).

Messina was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson and Bailey was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson, Bailey was ejected from his motorcycle and struck a utility pole, life-saving measures were performed by members of the White Lake Fire Department, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Nevel said.

Messina was transported to Garnet Hospital in Catskills where he was treated and released. During the investigation, it was determined that Messina was impaired by alcohol and was charged with DWI.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Bethel Town Court on Monday, June 26.

This incident remains under investigation.

