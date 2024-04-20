Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

SHARE

Wyandanch Dirt Biker Rider Charged With Reckless Driving

A Long Island man was charged with reckless driving after police spotted him allegedly running red lights, speeding, and driving on the opposite side of traffic.

A Wyandanch man was charged with reckless driving on a dirt bike after he was spotted by police speeding, driving in the wrong direction, and ignoring traffic lights.&nbsp;

A Wyandanch man was charged with reckless driving on a dirt bike after he was spotted by police speeding, driving in the wrong direction, and ignoring traffic lights. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Talique Carter, age 34, of Wyandanch, was arrested around 7:15 p.m., Thursday, April 18, in Wyandanch.

According to Suffolk County Police, officers on patrol watched as Carter, driving an X-Pro Dirt Bike, drove recklessly at a high rate of speed on Mount Avenue.

Officers said Carter was driving on the opposite side of traffic and disobeying multiple traffic control devices.  

Carter was caught by officers and arrested. He was charged with:

  • Reckless driving
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Multiple traffic law violations

The dirt bike was impounded.

Carter was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE