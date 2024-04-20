Wyandanch Dirt Biker Rider Charged With Reckless Driving

Talique Carter, age 34, of Wyandanch, was arrested around 7:15 p.m., Thursday, April 18, in Wyandanch.

According to Suffolk County Police, officers on patrol watched as Carter, driving an X-Pro Dirt Bike, drove recklessly at a high rate of speed on Mount Avenue.

Officers said Carter was driving on the opposite side of traffic and disobeying multiple traffic control devices.

Carter was caught by officers and arrested. He was charged with:

Reckless driving

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Multiple traffic law violations

The dirt bike was impounded.

Carter was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

