Woman Suffers Serious Injuries In Crash Involving Car, SUV At Holbrook Intersection

It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 in Holbrook.

A 71-year-old Holbrook woman was driving a 2013 Lexus westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when she attempted to make a lefthand turn into the southbound lanes of Grundy Avenue and was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of serious physical injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 37-year-old Ronkonkoma man, was taken to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Suffolk County PD Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.