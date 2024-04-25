Woman Suffers Serious Injuries After SUV Crashes Into Tree Near East Hampton Intersection

It happened just before 2:15 a.m. Thursday, April 25, in East Hampton.

According to the East Hampton Town Police Department, the woman was driving a 2024 Toyota 4Runner northbound on Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road near Marina Lane when her vehicle crossed the southbound lane, left the road, and struck a tree.

A resident nearby heard the crash and called police.

The 27-year-old victim, Judith Santiago-Martinez from East Hampton, was immediately transported to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the East Hampton Town PD at 631-537-7575.

