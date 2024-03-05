Woman Nabbed For Prostitution After Raid At Huntington Station Massage Parlor

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into Body Works Spa in Huntington Station at 918 E. Jericho Turnpike on Monday, March 4 at 3 p.m.

As a result, Guimin Zhang, age 57, of Flushing, Queens, was charged with:

Two counts of Prostitution;

Two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, a misdemeanor;

Criminal nuisance.

Zhang was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Building Department were also involved in the operation.

