Woman Crossing Sunrise Highway Killed After Being Struck By SUV In Copiague

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in Copiague.

The victim was crossing Sunrise Highway (Route 27) from north to south, between New Highway and Court Street, when she was struck by a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 62-year-old Islip woman, according to Suffolk County Police.

The woman, who has not yet been identified by police, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Traverse was not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Suffolk County PD First Squad at 631-854-8152.

