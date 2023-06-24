Overcast 73°

Winner Winner: Prize Lotto Ticket Sold At This Ridge Store

Lottery officials announced that a top-prize Take 5 ticket was sold at a Long Island convenience store, making one lucky person nearly $20,000 richer.

A top-prize Take 5 ticket was sold at the BP Gas Station in Ridge, lottery officials. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view & Unsplash via introspectivedsgn
Sophie Grieser
A winning Take 5 ticket worth $18,019 was sold at the BP gas station located at 1470 Middle Country Road in Ridge, according to officials with the New York Lottery.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39, with drawings televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery game prizes may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, according to officials.

It has contributed $3.6 billion to support education in New York State during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. 

