Some Areas Could See Up To Half-Foot Of Snowfall From Storm System Headed To Region

A storm system that will sweep through the Northeast could bring up to a half-foot of snowfall to some interior areas in the region the second half of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The system is on track for Sunday, Dec. 11.

Projected accumulation totals are shown in the first image above from AccuWeather.com with areas in light blue expected to see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, and 3 to 6 inches forecast for areas in darker blue.

Parts of New York State north of I-84 could see 4 to 6 inches of snowfall, while areas in northern Connecticut and western Massachusetts could get 3 to 4 inches. (Click on the second image above from the National Weather Service.)

Areas near the coast, including New York City and Long Island, are expected to experience mainly a chilly rain, the National Weather Service said. A bit farther north, a coating to an inch is likely.

For a look at areas where a mix of rain and snow is possible (shown in pink) and areas where there could be intermittent snow (in blue), click on the third image above.

In advance of the storm, Saturday, Dec. 10 will be mostly sunny and dry with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s, the National Weather Service says.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the mid to upper 30s with wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

A wintry mix and snow are possible in areas where the temperature drops at or below the freezing mark starting early Sunday afternoon and continuing through Sunday evening.

Precipitation is expected to gradually end by the early overnight hours prior to daybreak on Monday, Dec. 12, which will be partly sunny with high temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s.

There is still uncertainty surrounding the precise timing, track, and strength of the storm.

