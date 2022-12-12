More To Come: Here's When New Round Of Wintry Weather Will Be Headed To Region

Just as a storm bringing as much as 8 inches or more of snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to areas in the region.

Most of the snowfall from the system on Sunday, Dec. 11 tapered off by Monday morning, Dec. 12.

The next system is on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16. Right now, it looks like it will bring a mix of rain and sleet to most of the region (shown in pink in the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Snow is possible in northern New York and New England.

The days leading up to the new system will be dry, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will gradually clear on Monday, Dec. 12, with a high temperature in the mid 30s and wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

It will be mainly sunny on Tuesday, Dec. 13 with a high temperature in the upper 30s to low 40s , but colder wind-chill values.

Look for sunny skies Wednesday, Dec. 14 with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on track for later in the week.

