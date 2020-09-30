Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
AccuWeather Releases Winter Weather Outlook For Region

Joe Lombardi
A look at the percentages of normal snowfall for the winter of 2020-21. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the projected La Niña pattern for this coming winter. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Long-range forecasters for AccuWeather have just released their projection for the winter of 2020-21.

Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said another overall mild winter is possible for much of the eastern United States.

However, the entire season will not be mild all the way through in the Northeast.

"Instead, the season will be bookended by cold and snowy conditions with a pause in the wintry weather in the middle of the season," AccuWeather said.

For a look at the percentages of normal snowfall for the winter by region, see the first image above.

Click here to read the AccuWeather 2020-21 winter forecast.

