US Postal Mail Carrier Robbed In Quiet North Babylon Neighborhood, Suspect Steals 'Arrow' Key

The carrier was in his mail truck in North Babylon at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, and had just removed mail from the mailbox located at the corner of Hughes Lane and Miller Avenue when a suspect approached him and demanded the Arrow key which opens all the mailboxes in the North Babylon area, Suffolk County Police said.

The suspect reached into his zip-up hooded sweatshirt and gestured like he had a gun, according to police.

The mail carrier complied, and the suspect fled in a light blue sedan northbound on Miller Avenue towards Sylvan Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152.

