Detours Scheduled On Long Island Expressway For Weeks In Huntington

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising that there will be detours on the Long Island Expressway for several weeks as crews work on a road resurfacing project.

In Suffolk County, the NYSDOT is advising motorists that eastbound traffic on the Expressway will be detoured for several miles in the Town of Huntington during contracting work.

Roadwork is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday, May 23, with work wrapping up by 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 24.

During the project - which is expected to last approximately four weeks - traffic will be detoured onto the South Service Road between Exit 51 (State Route 231/Deer Park Avenue) and Exit 53 (Sagtikos State Parkway) in Huntington.

One eastbound lane is also subject to closure between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. NYSDOT officials cautioned.

Electronic variable messages will be posted along the LIE for drivers with additional updates.

“Any member of the public with questions regarding the Long Island Expressway Pavement Renewal Project can contact the project’s public outreach office at (516) 282-3571 or i495outreach@dot.ny.gov," officials said.

“NYSDOT appreciates the patience and cooperation of the traveling public and the local community while work is undertaken to help assure the continued protection of all motorists.”

